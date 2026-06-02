I don’t know why the fuck am I writing this. Out of self-pity? Nothing like soaking your tired soul in a smelly bath of self-pity, innit?

I feel a little broken lately. I feel like I’m not wanted but rather only tolerated. My words aren’t needed because they don’t make a difference. Do words mean anything if they don’ t leave an impact? If they don’t make somebody smile, or laugh, or think, or even cry.

I want to cry so bad, but I must hold on. I wear a smile because I’m expected to. It’s what I do.

Once somebody told me that not all my crashouts need to be published.

But… this is how I cry. How I scream. I am not allowed to show my grief, my anger or my sadness most of the time, because – kids, neighbours, husband with a headful of his own problems. Nobody needs to carry my burdens. So, I make the whole world of strangers watch me carry them. Sicko.

If I publish my crashouts in written form, does it mean I’m crying in public, in front of a thousand strangers? What kind of a sick person am I, right? Expressing my thoughts and wretched emotions in public feels strangely cathartic. Sicko sicko Kathrine.

I cry soundless, tapping this away by the laptop, because I can’t… If they see me, I’ll pretend I’m not crying. I’m good at pretending. It’s a coping mechanism.

If they notice something, I’ll say it’s nothing. Just a sad song or just…nothing. I’m a hostage of my own melancholy.

Why must I write? Lately I’m not feeling good about my writing. I feel invisible on Substack. Mostly I don’t feel like saying much. Yeah, you can have a thousand subscribers, and still feel invisible. You can have ten, and feel like you’re on top of the world.

I’m a coward. I don’t have the courage to resolve some problems troubling me for a while now. I pretend everything’s fine. It’s not fine. It’s not good. It’s only me pretending it’s good and fine. I’m good at pretending.

I was pretending my self-published novel is fine. It isn’t. I fucked it up. It was me. Dave only pointed out the obvious. I shouldn’t have hired the same editor. I should’ve spent more time formatting. I should’ve looked at the story as a whole, and given it more depth, more build up, more foreshadowing, just more.

I just wanted to have fun with it. That’s not good enough. It had to be more.

I had to be more. Better. Tougher. Calmer.

A better mother. A better wife. If I want to publish my stupid writing in public, it has to be more. Not fun, not emotionally unhinged, not satirical. More.

I have read so many opinions about what I should and shouldn’t write. Don’t write rants. Don’t write anything you don’t know. You can’t write what you haven’t experienced. Nobody writes fantasy this out-dated. You packed too much into this scrap of a story. Don’t write in English. Don’t write.

I made a mistake. I should have published one book, and that’s it. Should’ve stopped after the first one. I can’t read the room. The failure of my second book was the red flag. It was a stop sign which I ignored.

The friendly community of Substack fiction is a lie. There’s a pack of woke writers who help their own, and act as is if they’re saving literature. Those who suck up to them have it good. The rest are very much on their own. Substack Fiction is not a success story but a collective delusion we all want to believe. We like to pretend it’s fine. Writers are good at pretending.

I am a little broken today. Rejection after rejection after rejection, layers of heavy regret covering my head and shoulders until I bow to the weight of melancholy. Until I break a little under it all.

I’m a bit broken, a bit cracked, I’m not okay.

I will find the motivation to finish what I’ve started, because I’m that fucking determined to keep my word. I said, I’ll write Everlasting (my fantasy story I’m serialising on Substack which you probably have never heard of), I said I’ll publish Glitter Man and other stories. I will do it.

Maybe that time I was called the worst fiction writer on Substack wasn’t just a mad man’s hysteria. Maybe sometimes evil wins. Maybe there’s no room for everybody on Substack.

Substack is a social media, not a writers’ platform. The success of your fiction mostly does not depend on the quality of your work but the impression you leave on others. It’s a popularity contest. Substack is a media for those interested in building a community. Writing has become the tool to build it, not the goal.

I’m a little broken. I’m a fucking chunk of coal, not a diamond.

Don’t expect to find diamonds and pearls when you come to read my Substack.

Expect crashouts. Non-satirical rants. Rage bait. Click bait. Mediocre fantasy. Batshit crazy experiments. Cringe romance. Expect mess, chaos, shitty editing, and even shittier formatting. Stupid typos and unforgivable mistakes. Expect crimes against the English language. Expect consistent incompetence. Expect consistency.

It fucking doesn’t matter if it comes from the heart. Not all hearts are beautiful. Not all deserve the platform to share their creations.

No, I’m not okay. God will pick up the ashes of me, and either make me whole or let me rest in his arms. Either way works for me.