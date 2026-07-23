Another bloody morning stabbed the delicate veil of dusk with the sharp, red rays of the rising sun. Another year had passed and yet again they fought in the silence of the rising dawn. The tiny man waved his sword at the beast, while it pranced around in a lazily fashion. Was the dragon bored or amused? The knight did not seem to care, he attacked ferociously, and appeared to be quite good with the sword. If only his opponent had been the right size… Nay, the fight was wrong in every way! The dragon had every chance to kill the tiny human, yet he did nothing but avoid the blade. The knight did not give up, though his life was in danger of a certain and very painful death, and he had ample opportunities to escape. The dragon didn’t attack, nor did he take flight. Both were determined to prove some strange point known only to the two opponents themselves.

“I will never give up!” The knight bellowed before his blade yet again slashed nothing but thin air.

The sunlight broke through the grey cloak of dusk, pouring light over the calm lake like red silk.

An idle growl was the only reply the dragon granted his opponent.

The beast turned his sight westward, as if hiding from the sun stinging his black eyes.

The knight leaned on his sword, catching his breath.

“No! You shall not leave! Not this time!” He spoke, guessing the dragon’s thoughts.

“You cannot stop me, fool!” The beast rumbled. He turned to leave, flapping his magnificent ruby-colored wings but the knight would not have it.

“No! You cannot leave! Not again! Not this time!” He ran after the ascending dragon.

“Don’t leave! Please…! Wait! Please, wait, brother!”

The beast gave the heaviest of sighs, along with a gust of hot air and flames coming out his nostrils. Then he turned back, flapping his giant wings at the knight, barely standing upright overpowered by the wind the monster created.

“Leave me alone, Damian! Forget about me!” The dragon roared.

“Never! I shall never give up until you return home!” The tiny human cried out.

The dragon landed back onto the lakeshore, and as soon as his feet touched the dew-covered grass, he turned into a man!

When the knight took off his helmet, it was clear - the two looked exactly the same.

The same handsome, tawny face, the same black eyes, the same coal-black hair. The knight had it cut short while his beastly brother kept his hair long according to the tradition of Autumnian Nobles.

“Please, brother! Come home with me! You are not the beast…”

“But I am!” The dragon-man yelled in the knight’s face. “And so are you, Damian! We are monsters, unfit to live among the Hebenians!”

“No, Hadrian! We can control the beasts within us! You know it, brother!” The knight yelled back.

“I could not control it the one time I had to,” Hadrian, the dragon-man grunted through his teeth. “We are Dragonlings. Our place is in Autumna, among our own. Not among the mortals.”

“Brother, she has forgiven you!”

“But I will never forgive myself!” Hadrian yelled, turned around only to become a ruby dragon again.

“Go back to your boat, fool. You will not find me again! I am a Dragonling! It will never change!” The dragon roared.

“You are right. You haven’t changed. Nor would I wish you to…” a soft voice spoke. A cloaked woman walked up to them from the mist of the lake.

“No… Aetilia…” the dragon’s voice hummed with all the softness of the morning breeze. He immediately turned back into a man, while she walked up to him.

“I begged Damian to take me with him this time. I have forgiven you years ago,” the woman said. She stopped near the dragon-man. He raised him arm slowly to take the hood of her cloak off the woman’s head. Half of her face was young and fair, but the other half was crippled by wounds only fire can inflict. Half of her head - covered with luscious golden hair, but the other half - bald, scarred and gruesome.

“I will never forgive myself,” he repeated slowly. “I lost my temper. I did not control the beast.”

“I saw your fight with Damian. You had plenty of chances to hurt him. You used none,” the woman objected. “The young boy I loved is still here. But he has grown into a man stronger then the beast within him.” She placed her palm on Hadrian’s chest where his heart was beating madly. His spirit melted under her touch.

“Aetilia, I…” he had no words. His tears spoke for him. The dragon-man gave into the woman’s embrace, and her slender frame nearly disappeared in his strong arms as he held her tight.

“Please, come back! Come home with me. I can live without my beauty, but not without your love,” she whispered.

“I never dared…not even in the wildest dreams… that you could ever… forgive me. Love a monster like me,” Hadrian spoke stuttering, still holding her tight.

“You have outgrown the beast. I knew it’ll happen,” she spoke and kissed his lips gently. Hadrian didn’t turn away from her mangled face; in his eyes Aetilia was the most beautiful creature because her loving heart knew the beauty of forgiveness. He kissed her lips eagerly, lifted her in his arms and followed his brother to the boat.

“Come, Hadrian, you stubborn brother of mine! Finally! How many years did we fight? It took a couple of words from a woman to persuade you!” Damian laughed relieved, as they stepped onto the small ship that would take them back home to Hebeny. For, indeed, the Dragonlings came from Autumna, yet some had settled on the west coast of the lake, and lived among the common folk.

Many years ago, two young men were taking a stroll on their belowed west shore of lake Autumna. All was well, until one of them, Hadrian, saw his love kissing another man. Little did he know, the man had forced the kiss upon her. Nor did he care - Hadrian was a young Dragonling, still not fully in control of his beast form. The dragon broke out, it spit fire uncontrollably, until his own brother Damian took his dragon form and overpowered the jealous beast. One man dead. Hadrian’s beloved girl Aetilia badly hurt by the fire. Hadrian-the-ruby-dragon took flight, swearing never to return. His brother kept searching ever since. Once a year he managed to sniff out Hadrian’s whereabouts. Damian wouldn’t let him run away. Hadrian wouldn’t leave, until he began to lose control over his dragon skin. A neverending fight of forgiveness and guilt, until finally love overpowered every objection.

Hadrian was lost for words. He kept his love close to his heart, whispering a prayer of gratitude to the Foreverold, until Aetilia’s eyes urged him to approach his brother.

“You never gave up on me,” Hadrian said.

“And I never will,” Damian replied sternly, “we fight our fire together, brother. We cannot change the fate of the Dragonlings, yet it is in our power to tame the beasts within.”

Both brothers embraced and a bright new day blessed their reunion.

A Dragonling was a creature blessed with the burning passion only a human heart can possess, but the strength and beauty came with a curse - they were forced to become dragons when the fire bacame too hot to contain.

And so it was that the two brothers lived on the West shore of lake Autumna, beautiful and strong men most of the time, but once in a while the common folk saw two dragons flying over the lake, singing their songs of fire into the darkness of the night.

Thank you for reading!

If you have any ideas of what worn-out fantasy cliche I should play with in my next flash fiction - share it in the comments!