Previously:

Part One

Part Nine

“A crane bird cried all morning when Aereus was born. I thought the poor bird had lost its mind!” Lady Ann said smiling. She sat in the kitchen observing Ani cooking, whilst Aereus had just brought in more firewood for the hearth.

Ani laughed, Aereus merely grinned at his mother; he knew this story well.

Laughter had returned to Aereus’ home. Ani, whom mother thought to be a curse, turned out to be a true blessing.

Not only did she take a care of Lady Ann until the latter completely recovered from her illness, but also, she endured the long days of suspicion and distrust with patience and kindness.

Ani truly loved Aereus, but she insisted they slept separately until they’d got Lady Ann’s blessing. Lucky for Aereus, mother indeed found Ani worthy of him after a month, and her blessing brought a miracle into the house.

After the summer passed, Ani noticed her belly growing. Of course, Ani had spent many nights in her young husband’s loving arms. A beautiful little bump graced her skinny belly when the autumn came.

“I married late. An old maiden they called me. The war claimed my husband before he had given me more children. I’m glad you, my son, married young,” Lady Ann said but her kind words were met with silence. A dark shadow lay over Aereus’ heart. The shadow of everlasting war never let him grow careless in his joy. Ani came up to him and took his battle-scarred hand. He had been to three battles since he brought Ani home. Each one more dangerous than the one before. Miraculously, Aereus came home every time.

“I promised, you won’t find my grave on the cursed land. I keep my promises,” were his first words every time he returned.

Aereus fought the battles with furious disgust. It was not the Autumnians he fought, nay, it was the war itself. He despised these futile battles, and soon enough he saw clearly what the driving force behind this never-ending bloodshed was. Greed. The forges roared like raging beasts, birthing more swords, more shields, more armour. The slaves travelled to brothels and taverns of Hebeny. All of it meant gold for some. The war was a business, and some benefited from it greatly. Why would they wish for it to end? Greed was an everlasting hunger for more, and the war was bound to go on until an undeniable force would put an end to it. Though Aereus was alone in his stubborn beliefs, somehow, he knew the end of this war was connected to his fate. Fight on, a voice inside his heart whispered, fight on, Aereus.

Autumn passed, and a dark winter’s day rose grabbing the earth within its freezing embrace. Frozen earth meant more battles, because the moors of Autumna were safe for the Hebenian soldiers to ride into on horseback.

“I fear, soon there will be a battle you won’t return from,” Ani whispered, lying in Aereus’ arms, while the gloomy winter’s dawn crept upon them.

“I must return to greet our son,” he replied, caressing her round belly.

“Do not joke, Aereus, I fear for your life,” Ani scolded him, but after receiving a sweet kiss from him, she added, “besides, you cannot know if it’s a son.”

“It is a boy, I am certain. We shall name him Aereus, in honour of his father, the mighty Hebenian warrior, who fought every battle and won,” Aereus said, and silenced all Ani’s objections with yet another kiss.

“Promise, you shall be with me until my hour of death,” Ani begged quietly.

Aereus smiled. “I promise we shall live our lives together happily and die on the same day.” He laughed and squeezed her tight.

Ani got up to make breakfast, but she found that Lady Ann has already done it; the hearth burned warmly, the scent of fresh-baked bread greeted the two young lovers.

“You shouldn’t have gotten up so early, mother!” said Ani.

“Oh, no, child! It is you who should get all the sleep you can. Trust me, when your son arrives, you will miss those happy hours of peaceful slumber,” Lady Ann said laughing.

“And you too believe it’s a boy?” Ani asked.

“Oh, yes. It shall be a boy, I can feel it,” her mother-in-law said, placing the bread on the table. “Eat up, child! You must be strong. Maybe this shall be the day our heir is born,” Lady Ann spoke, assessing Ani’s slender frame with the round belly. Her hips were too narrow for an easy labour. She gave a heavy sigh.

Aereus took in the sight in front of him – his beautiful young wife conversing quietly with his own dear mother. Both women had truly bonded, Ani had found a mother she never knew, and Lady Ann – a daughter she always wished for. They lived poor – as a Noble soldier, Aereus did not get paid for his service; it was considered an honour to serve the kingdom. But the kitchen was tidy and warm, and a simple meal of fresh-baked bread, butter, cheese, and oat porridge with berry jam awaited on the table. Was Aereus not the luckiest man in the world? He smiled, gave both of his women a kiss on the cheek, but before he had gotten to breakfast, they heard horses galloping into the castle gates.

Lord Micah hadn’t visited them for many months. This time he did not come alone – a whole unit of soldiers on horseback followed his lead, when he walked into the castle uninvited.

They broke into the place as if searching for a dangerous criminal. Aereus had not taken his sword into the kitchen, why would he? It was his home, his kingdom, which he had served as best he could.

Soldiers ran up and grabbed him, tipping the kitchen table over, because Aereus would not let them take him easily. The women screamed, bread fell on the floor, Lord Micah stepped onto it with his filthy boots, as he walked onward.

“Lord Aereus of Oak valley, you are convicted of treason. We have clear evidence, you deserted the battle of Old Autumn with the help of an Autumnian witch, and you have used her witchcraft to escape certain death ever since. Treason and witchcraft are punished with death in the noble Kingdom of Hebeny!” he recited coldly.

“What is the meaning of this? I have not committed these crimes, I swear!” Aereus bellowed, held down by soldiers.

“I did not finish. Also, we have proof you have been saved from death by the swords of Autumnian border patrol by revealing them valuable knowledge of our positions.”

“It is not true!” Aereus yelled.

“Did you not miraculously escape death in the battle of Old Autumn where none other of our men survived?”

“Yes, I did, but…”

“Did you take this Autumnian witch as your wife?”

“I did, but she’s not…”

“Did you not escape Autumnian border patrol units, which is impossible?”

“I did, but…”

“There! You admitted your crimes! No other testimony is necessary! To think, I trusted you, Aereus! You lied even to me, your sergeant and friend! You said the woman shall serve as a maid, but it is clear to all, she served as your wife,” Lord Micah gave Ani’s round belly a glance full of disgust.

“Take him away!”

“No! No! Let go of me! I have served my kingdom; I have never betrayed it!!” Aereus screamed, trying to break his way to Ani.

“I beg of you, sir! Do not behead a Noble man as some despicable thief! He is an honest warrior, who has served our Kingdom with his Noble forefather’s sword!” Lady Ann fell to her knees, begging.

Lord Micah pretended to hesitate, staring at the old woman.

“Very well. A Noble he is indeed, and good with the sword. His punishment shall be to serve the Kingdom of Hebeny until his death. He shall go to battle in the front lines, the ones we position the punished soldiers in. Those who chose battle over death sentence. May it be in death they find redemption,” Lord Micah raised his chin high, and marched out with his band of soldiers dragging Aereus along.

“I thank you for your mercy…” Lady Ann whispered still kneeling, her tears falling onto the floor. Ani joined her.

“This cannot be happening,” she said, but before Lady Ann had replied, they heard heavy footsteps coming back to the kitchen.

To be continued…

Thank you for reading! The story ends next Saturday. Brace yourselves!