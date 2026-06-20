Kathrine’s Substack

Kathrine’s Substack

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
4d

Ohhh…it’s getting really scary!

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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jun 21

I can see why every time you write about Hebeny, it is hated.

I still think they want the castle and land and will stop at nothing to get it.

I think a dragon needs to swoop in and burn Hebeny to the ground,

Or the undead need to march on it.

Or the Foreverfold needs to engulf it in unremitting death.

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