Kathrine’s Substack

Kathrine’s Substack

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Y.R. Abisi's avatar
Y.R. Abisi
May 16

That was fun :D But I have to admit, "be howlin" made me think of a black American dude, then "lass" made me think of an Irish guy. Took me out of it for a few lines, but otherwise solid.

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
May 18

I love his bravery!🙂❤️

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