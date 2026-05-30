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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jun 7

How easily they fall in love and marry in murky old Autumnia.

A nice Hebenian boy

A nice Autumnian girl

Some snakeling firewater

and a Birdling healer.

Now, all they need is a shack

and each other.

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1 reply by Kathrine Elaine
Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Jun 4

Now this had Lord of the Rings vibes! :)

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