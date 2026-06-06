Previously:

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Only a couple of steps separated Aereus from home or from death. He was not certain which awaited at the end of the path leading into the soft green shadows of black oaks.

“Men of Hebeny! I went to the battle of Old Autumn some days ago. I lived,” Aereus’ voice echoed in the woods. He held his hands up, so did Ani walking behind him. They had made only a couple of steps, when a black arrow pierced the ground before Aereus’ feet. It was a firm warning. He stopped and waited, staring into the dusky woods unmoved.

“None survived the battle of Old Autumn,” a stern voice spoke from the shadows.

“I was left to die. I lived.”

“And the woman?”

“A…slave I took to…” Aereus stuttered. He knew hesitation could end in a blackwood arrow through the heart. Though they saw he was clearly a Hebenian, traitors were not tolerated. Yet Aereus could not go through with lies about selling Ani to a brothel.

“…to serve my mother as a maid. My mother, lady Ann of Oak valley, south of Tridum.” The lies were truthful, at least. Aereus’ elderly mother could use a maid indeed.

“Come with us,” a group of well-armed Hebenian soldiers emerged from the trees where Aereus swore he saw nothing but shadows prior.

“I have nothing more than my father’s sword, no other weapons,” he said, when they searched him. Shameful though it was, it had to be done. The soldiers did not touch Ani yet eyed her with great suspicion.

The soldiers led the two deeper into their camp, one of many along the border with Autumna.

“Aereus!” a familiar voice greeted him. He knew the man – it was one of the sergeants training him for battle, though Aereus had thought this man had also gone to battle with them. There were so many, Aereus didn’t notice this one hadn’t joined.

“What a miraculous survival!” there was tinge of ridicule in the man’s voice, which Aereus could not explain. “No other lived after the massacre! Your mother will be pleased to see you one last time…”

“What?” Aereus interjected.

The man, Lord Micah, lived in the city of Tridum, therefore he knew Aereus’ family.

“After learning the dreadful news, that none of our men survived the battle, your mother has fallen ill. She is bedridden, awaiting death,” yet again, there was something suspicious about the man’s reverent voice. But Aereus had no time to ponder about it.

“Oh, no… no, no… I promised to return,” Aereus murmured.

“And return you shall, to greet her in the final hour! I shall grant you the quickest stallion we have!”

“Yes, thank you,” Aereus could not comprehend what was said.

“Oh, and… you can leave the woman here. Your mother shall be in no need of a maid, but you will need gold for the funeral. Let me sell her to the best whorehouse in Tridum, and I’ll make sure you get good gold,” though stunned with the grim news, Aereus clearly saw the dark spark of greed igniting the man’s eyes. Was he planning to keep some gold to himself, Aereus did not know, nor did he care. All he knew – he was not leaving Ani behind to be sold.

“She rides with me. Mother might need a woman’s care in her last moments,” Aereus retorted firmly.

“As you wish,” the man mumbled, surprised by Aereus’ sternness.

A horse they did grant, yet it was not the best nor the youngest of their stallions, the animal had a hard time carrying the two onward quickly, when they finally left the camp. Aereus was not given a new uniform, not even was he granted proper boots instead the old Autumnian ones he had on. Most soldiers treated Ani as if she were invisible, though some gave her dirty looks, assessing her body.

None of it mattered much to Aereus; he held Ani in his lap once again and hurried the horse down the path leading home. He promised mother, he shall not die on the cursed land of everlasting autumn. She mustn’t die without knowing he kept his promise.

***

The sun died as they rode into the gate of Aereus’ castle. No stone gate it was, but a gate made by two giant living black oaks. Though the spring was still early, tiny emerald-green leaves had sprung from the coal-black branches like little bearers of hope. The golden light of the setting sun broke its way through the tangled branches of the woods, and poured warmth onto the castle walls, or maybe it was Aereus’ mind painting the walls of home in golden warmth – just some days ago , lying in the cold bloody mud of the battlefield, he had nearly lost hope to ever return home.

He hurried into the castle, dragging Ani along without a word. The castle was small, and soon enough they reached his mother’s chamber. No hearth had greeted them, nor a warm candle flame. The castle was drowning in the silence of death.

“Mother?” Aereus said, knocking on her door softly. A feeble moan was all the reply he got, but it was all the reply he needed – mother was still alive.

Before Aereus had rushed into the chamber, taking Ani with him, she stopped him.

“Wait! First you go alone. Prepare her. I do not think your mother needs more distress,” she whispered. Aereus nodded, and pushed the door open slowly.

“Mother?” his voice was the one of a child again, full of childish fear and despair. His mother, the strong Lady Ann, lay there pale, barely breathing. There was nobody taking care of her, no neighbour or friend, though she had been a kind soul all her life.

“I have been blessed…The Foreverold is merciful…I am united with my son in the afterlife,” she said quietly.

“Mother, I am alive. And so are you. I kept my promise. The cursed land of Autumna did not take me,” he rushed to her, and embraced Lady Ann. Happy tears marked their reunion, it seemed nothing could cloud the moment.

“Let me look at you. Oh, Aereus. It has not been but two weeks since you left, yet you have changed,” Lady Ann examined his face, and looked deep into his blue eyes. Aereus could never hide anything from his mother’s cunning eyes.

“I have changed. I am a married man now.”

“What?”

“Ani, come!” Aereus called her softly.

Ani entered the chamber slowly, eyes cast downward. Her tawny skin, her coal-black hair, her lowly clothing, all displayed exactly who she was – an Autumnian. An enemy. Every Hebenian child knew Autumnians were frauds and scoundrels, cheaters, and whores.

“No…” Lady Ann whispered.

“I shall serve you with all I have,” Ani said lifting her sight slowly.

“My son, what have you done?” Lady Ann ignored her, and searched Aereus’ blue eyes for an explanation.

To be continued… thank you for reading!

Read Part Nine here