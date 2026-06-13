Previously:

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Part Eight

“I lost my son on the cursed land of Autumna after all,” mother’s voice was colder than the mist over the moors Aereus remembered all too well.

“No, you have not lost him,” he paced around the room. Ani left to let the two settle their matters, yet Lady Ann refused to hear her son’s explanations.

“Aereus, how could you?! She’s an enemy, an Autumnian slut!”

“She’s my wife,” Aereus grunted.

“Take her back to the gutter where you found her!”

“I shall not,” he said, and left the chamber, slamming the door. Aereus had not ever seen mother so unreasonable; she was the wisest woman he knew.

When Aereus stormed into the kitchen, the hearth was burning bright and warm, and Ani was busy cooking a meal.

“Your mother is very weak. She needs proper food to recover,” she said moving around the kitchen swiftly, not giving Aereus as much as a glance. He sat down and observed her, all the while feeling like both the luckiest and the most miserable man alive. Ani’s backside was a beauteous sight, she was cooking a meal for the woman who just called her a slut.

“You should not leave her alone,” Ani gently scolded him.

He got up, embraced his young wife, but before he had given her a single kiss, they heard a horse galloping into the castle gates.

Aereus went outside without a word. Though he was home, he had his father’s sword at ready.

“Is this the hospitality of Lady Ann’s house I’ve heard so much about?” Lord Micah bellowed, stopping the horse near Aereus.

Aereus hid the sword swiftly and bowed to his unexpected guest.

“What brings you hear, my Lord?” he greeted his sergeant. Indeed, he had met the man not long ago.

The sunset had stepped aside to let the moon rise. A bloody crescent glared inbetween the bare tree branches like a treacherous dagger, waiting to stab the dying day in the back.

“I apologize for bothering you in this late and dark hour. I sincerely hope your mother’s passing was gentle,” Lord Micah said cautiously.

“My mother is still alive.”

“Oh…well…” Lord Micah was visibly disappointed, “I’m glad she is, indeed. But… I have some bad news, I’m afraid. After the battle you miraculously survived, we are short of knowledgeable soldiers. Youngsters, barely strong enough to lift the sword is all we have left. It is your duty to march into battle once again.”

“Yes, sir,” Aereus saluted like the good soldier he was, yet he loathed the very thought of another pointless battle with the Autumnians.

“Excellent, excellent! I shall inform you of the details. Meanwhile…” Lord Micah’s hungry eyes scanned the castle’s dark windows, until it stopped at the tiny, warm-lit kitchen window, where a dark slender silhouette moved. “Would you consider selling the Autumnian girl? I know a man in Tridum who’d pay you at least twice the gold she’s worth.”

Aereus gritted his teeth.

“She is not for sale.”

“Very well. The hour is late. I shall leave you.”

Aereus saluted to his sergeant, and turned away only to hear the man calling from behind.

“Aereus! Be careful. It’s dangerous business for a Hebenian soldier to take an Autumnian wife. Our commanders are suspicious of your survival as it is. Do not give them more reasons to doubt your loyalty.” The horse galloped away into the night.

Aereus stood on the porch of his home, gritting his teeth. He fought for Hebeny, he fought to death. He was the only one to survive. He, a handful of Autumnian soldiers, and Ani, hidden by men’s armour. How can this be? They doubted his loyalty. A treacherous deserter, that’s what they thought he was.

He could not bear to hear more bad news. Aereus feared to see his mother dead before he had the chance to say farewell.

When he entered mother’s chamber, Aereus saw his fears were not far from becoming reality – mother had lost consciousness, shaking in a feverish state. Ani was there sitting beside her, cooling mother’s forehead with a wet cloth.

“I heard her screaming in fever,” Ani said apologetically. “I did not wish to disturb her, but she needs help.”

Aereus nodded. The two took care of Lady Ann all through the long night. The darkness seemed everlasting; the dawn would not come. Until the sunrise woke her from the fever.

Lady Ann found herself sleeping between two exhausted youngsters, both had dosed off on each side of her bed, both held her hands. A crane bird cried outside. Lady Ann observed her son sleeping peacefully; a mess of short copper-coloured hair on his forehead, tanned skin, handsome and calm in his sleep. How he had grown! A soldier, a warrior, a…husband?

Her sight turned to Ani. Hair too short for a decent maiden, skin too dark for even the most tanned Hebenian peasant girl, frame too skinny to bear and birth healthy offspring. And yet, she was here. She had stayed, even witnessing the poor state of the castle. By now, she must’ve comprehended that Aereus could give her nothing! Even an Autumnian girl, as stupid as they were, should recognise poverty. Proud poverty of once Nobles, but still poverty. If she indeed were a greedy Autumnian slut, she would’ve been already gone. So, what kept her here, beside a poor soldier and his dying mother? A crane bird cried out once more, and Lady Ann lay thinking until the sun crept high above the castle.

Thank you for reading! The next part coming next Saturday.