Kathrine’s Substack

Kathrine’s Substack

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Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
Jun 13

I'm anxious to see how this young man avoids going back to war.

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Jun 17

Ohhh mom and daughter in law will love each other! I hope he escapes the army!

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