Image created by Substack’s own AI, because fuck all! It illustrates the point. All you AI haters are still here! Hypocrites. I bet you’ll keep reading despite this AI generated bundle of cuteness…

Man…man…summer is killing my productivity. My inspiration is in agony, it’s dying, it’s dead. All I want to do is go to the beach, listen to bossa nova, have cool drinks, maybe do some super lazy entertaining reading, and dream my days away… but, needs must! And I do need to write, I am a writer of sorts, innit?! Like, writers are supposed to write, right??! Yeah, I am, in fact, very cruel.

And on this very positive note, let us indulge in the decadent darkness of some uncomfortable truths lurking at the good StackFolk from those cobweb-covered corners everybody would wish to un-see and forget…

Oh, before we go any further, I must have your consent. We are modern people living in modern times, consent is key, right? Do I have it? Your consent? Because this is going to be dirty… ama lay some dark&dirty satire on ya’, so you know what you’re getting yourselves into! I don’t want no troublesome accusations yada yada yada meh meh meh this was meany mean not-satire in the comment section on the morning after…

Okay. Are we ready for some uncomfortable truths and stupid, borderline-conspiracy-theory opinions? Put your tin foil hats on, people! Let’s move.

• Substack is not a free speech platform, although it likes to pose as such. Ohohoho, it sounds soooo very appealing, doesn’t it? One of the few true bastions of freedom, Substack - the platform that builds the future of culture… fuck that! It’s all just play pretend. It’s smoke and mirrors. Yes, you are allowed to write what you want, but will anybody be able to read it? The Substack algorithm is trained to push “nice” content.”, I think I read somewhere. Anything contradictive, anything divisive, especially conservative, will not be visible on the feeds of vide variety of people, instead the algo will conveniently shove into some dark gutter… (unless it makes a lot of money!) Oh, yeah, we totally have free speech. Especially with the new comment moderation feature. Which means, Substack’s AI will automatically (!) control the comments you get. I switched it off the first chance I got. I strongly suggest you do the same.

• Substack is extremely profit-oriented. It’s all about the money. Algo looooves the content bringing in those dollar bills. Fuck all niceness, if the ugliest, dirtiest stuff brings in a good profit, Substack’s algo conveniently pushes it into the feeds of unsuspecting Stackers, unless they block it. I mean, we have the worst boyfriends ever, softcore porn, and all sort of stuff that would make y’all mamas blush… man… we should bring back shame! Because many Substackers could use it. When I check some of my older posts on the app, I can see that the next of my pieces Substack suggests are the viral or the paywalled ones. So much for building culture… slow clap. What kind of culture are you building, Substack?

• Shadow-banning on Substack is real. So, if you happen to be a small fish like me, who barely brings in any profit, but you certainly know how to make a lot of people very angry very fast, you get to sit in the Substack’s “time out”, I’d say for a month or two. Your Stack gets less visibility. That is my theory, based on personal observations. How else would you explain very abrupt changes in the engagement, when it had a steady flow before? One example. When I posted All the Substackers I hate 2.0. I didn’t expect the huge reaction it essentially got. At least on the first day. The notifications kept flowing in steady stream, smooth sailing. The next day - BAM! Full stop. Like zero notifications. Zero reactions. Zero comments. That is not organic engagement. Even a tech stupid chick like me suspected something fishy was going on. That was not the first, nor the last time I observed this, but it definitely stood out. I can only imagine the number of reports Substack got about my spicy rant. I pissed a lot of people off, and they knew how to bend the algo to their will. Thus, the free speech on Substack is only a cute facade, unless you dig beneath the surface…

• Substack is a rich environment for the grifters of all shapes and sizes. Need writing advice? Or maybe some advice on how to successfully monetize your content? Or how to use writing advice to successfully monetize your content? Writing about writing about writing about writing… ugh…

• Substack is not anti-AI. For fucks sake, they have their own free AI tool to generate images! Like the one I mockingly used to create the cutesy thumbnail for this rant. I think, Substack will gladly support any content that brings in a good profit because “free speech” of course and “don’t be an ableist”! Because the lazy illiterate scum wants to generate write Shakespearian style sonnets too, you know? Have some empathy, you anti-AI bigot!

• There’s no real, good critique on Substack. It’s either folks too polite to say the truth, or troll-like grifters using mock critique as a cheap way to get attention. Ask Chris, ha ha! We could definitely use some good honest critique, especially the fiction writers on Substack. No, no, no. Don’t trust what your frens say. Never trust a friend giving feedback for your work. They lie 90% of the time. Ask strangers. Ask your opponents. They might go hard on ya’, but unless they’re complete psychos, there will be more honesty in their feedback than in any feedback your friends might give. Avoid building your Substack on your friends’ subscriptions! It will never be true success. It will all be fake kindness.

• Pandering to the audience is common. Ugh… I can feel the authors’ sweat as they try to figure out what their audience might like. The non-fiction writers - something scandalous and negative. I can smell rage-bait a mile away. (Is this rant of mine rage-bait? No, it’s just a hard rant). Different picture on the Fiction front. Something tried and safe. Something non-offensive yet well-written. WokeFiction stack has its own quirks - the woker the better. This especially hurts when observed in the big fiction stacks. When did you lose your soul? When did you become just a replica of the very thing you claim to despise? You have become a fucking AI, just generating tried formulaic stories for your adoring fans. I despise what you’ve become.

• Substack is full of spineless hypocrites. Those who claim to despise AI, are still here, despite the fact that Substack has its own AI image generator. Like, how can you sleep at night? The fiercest anti-AI folk are still here. The anti-Nazis share this space with real neo-Nazis (I’ve seen them and blocked them. Man, they’re scary and not funny.). The angriest Free-Palestine folks share this space with pro-Israel folks. The raging feminists are still here, despite Substack crawling with sexist creeps (there was a feminist attempt to boycott Substack some months ago, ha ha, all of them are still here! Both the feminists and the creeps!). If you hate it so much here, why wouldn’t you just leave?!

• The new features Substack implements just SUCK. This is a writers’ platform. Why do we need videos? Podcasts? Fuckin’ el! The last time I went live, there was a new feature - to put a “beauty filter” and music on! I didn’t use it. I kept my own ugly face because that’s the real me. Going Live is also a dumb feature, yet it has its benefits. It gives the readers a chance to see the writers. Oh, boy, some are in for a disappointment! A writer is supposed to be a mysterious genius, not a babbling little old witch (like myself!). The meandering directionless managing of Substack creates an impression Substack itself does not fucking know what it’s supposed to be.

• Substack is a writer not a reader platform. This is getting old, I know. The good StackFolk have been mulling this over ever since I’ve been here. Yes, writers are also readers. BUT the truth remains unchanged - there are more folks here willing to write, than those willing to read.

• Substackers lie, steal, and cheat. Look at the profile pictures. Then look at the unfiltered livestream videos. Whoa, fugly! Substackers borrow steal memes, they steal content, they plagiarise, they steal the style and ideas of others. They spy and try to undercut others using burner accounts. For a platform for intellectuals, it sure is full of simpletons churning out unoriginal (AI generated!) slop.

• Substackers are snobs. The kinder they seem on the surface the darker the reality is. In many cases, they are the opposite of what they present themselves as. The most ardent ‘community builders’ are the biggest snobs and gatekeepers. The most progressive ones - the biggest xenophobes and misogynists. Those speaking of kindness and honesty are the first ones to stab you in the back. Pseudo intellectuals most of them.

• The unofficial ideology supported and pushed into the feed by Substack is left-leaning/woke ideology. Just why were the Substack overlords writing public support letters for Don Lemon some months ago, when he livestreamed breaking into a Christian church during a Sunday Service in order to intimidate the said Christians, thus got himself arrested?

• Substack doesn’t care about its writers. Unless it’s Don Lemon. Or somebody who makes money. Yeah, Substack cares only about the many ways to exploit the writers for profit.

• Substack certainly doesn’t care about its fiction writers. Unless they’re a big name and make them a shitload of money. Fiction writers are just some funny critters, a marginalized group even… whooooa, be careful, Substack! The marginalized groups are to be celebrated or else!

• Substack has never given a fuck about the small Stacks! They never push them up. Quite the contrary - those who already are big, will be pushed into the feed all the time, while the small ones suffer in silence of the StackVoid. When I joined Substack, very soon I discovered, the more Subs one has, the more the algo pushes their Notes and Posts up. The more subs, the bigger visibility.

• Purging one’s Subscriber list is the dumbest move a Substacker can make, yet many still do it. Almost as dumb as plagiarising. Or posting pet pics. Even the inactive Subs have their purpose - they keep your numbers up so that the algo might push your content! Duh! It’s a jungle out there, and you must be smart and strong to survive.

• By not supporting its writers, Substack creates an unhealthy environment. I’d say, even toxic. Cliques form because people want to promote their stuff by using others. Supportive community? Where? Mostly it’s bubbles, cliques, and clubs for very speshul frens. As one overgrown woke manchild on Substack once dumbsplained to me “true inclusion demands exclusion” or something as equally stupid. Eyerolllllll….

• Mostly people don’t care. They don’t want to know your opinion, or your thoughts, or your habits, or your health condition. They don’t care about the books you published or the stories you posted last year. People just don’t care. They just want to be entertained. Substackers are no exception. The said friends in your bubble might care or at least pretend they do. Mostly, nobody really cares. So don’t be too generous with sharing the treasure your soul holds.

• There are genuine psychos on Substack. Obsessed folk. Stalkers. People willing to doxx and cancel others. Some are coldly calculative. Some are just acting on impulses. They are especially active when it’s full moon. No kidding. Let me tell you, they are scary. The darkest dirt is hidden by the sunniest facades. Be careful out there!

Oh, Kathrine, you old witch! You might exclaim, but maybe other Substackers just don’t want to hear from you anymore. There is no shadow-banning! It’s all in your head! It’s just your pathetic coping mechanism because reality bites…

Yes, hypothetical opponent, it might be so. These are only my speculations based on random observations. I notice things. I notice patterns. It’s how my head works. Maybe I’m wrong. But you are free to share your observations, your theories, and your thoughts! Do it! In the comments.

That was quite a negative rant, wasn’t it?! Do you feel dirty now? Abused even?

Let us go back to the start, to the image of the fluffy orange elephant. Cute, right? That’s Substack. Even though it has problems, it’s still the best we, writers, have. It used to be better, now it’s not. I have no doubt, new, better platforms will emerge. And if Substack does not improve, it will lose and be buried by the same algo it serves. Until then, this is what we have. This is where I’ll stay.

The sea calls… I’m taking a break until the end of August. So long, folks! Don’t forget to feed the cute fluffy orange elephants!