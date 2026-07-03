Kathrine’s Substack

Kathrine’s Substack

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Kassie Madness's avatar
Kassie Madness
5h

I love how brutal and unfiltered this was, definitely not very common on here. Excellent article Kathrine 👌

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1 reply by Kathrine Elaine
Bruce Schaper's avatar
Bruce Schaper
1h

Interesting.

Fragments, a serialized novel you might want to read on the beach

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