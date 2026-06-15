Photo by my husband. He’s good isn’t he? Photography is his hobby.

I got rejected again. Received an email, Monday morning, 9:53 AM. A form rejection they sent out to tens and tens of writers.

Nothing hurts like being rejected in your homeland, by your own people. It was a competition with the possibility to get published, even if you’re not the winner. My project didn’t even make it into the finals. I had so much faith in the project. A book for little kiddies, both the story and the illustrations were mine. Damn it. This hurts.

Two days ago, I had a terrible fight with my husband. The worse we had in years. On a beautiful sunny afternoon. After church. A sound advice – girls, don’t marry a man who doesn’t share your faith. Of course, people change. Some for better, some for worse. Our beginning was promising, but now… If a man has no strong roots in Christianity, he most likely won’t develop a strong love for the church over time. Even if at the beginning of your relationship he tries.

We all try, but sometimes it’s just not enough.

Rejection, after rejection, after rejection, dear Lord, why do You want me to write if I keep losing again and again, and again?! Do You want me to write? Or make art? Maybe I should humble myself, and leave all my artistic endeavours behind me, and just live a normal life?

Making art is actually cringey. Like the grand idea of the artist as SOMETHING, some unrecognised genius giving the world treasure it cannot appreciate, implemented by the pompous wannabe artists of the 19th century. Artists used to be servants of God, often working anonymously. Nobody knows the names of most of the artisans creating the stunning stained-glass windows of the Gothic cathedrals in medieval Europe. It didn’t matter. They did it to serve God with their talent, not to serve the SELF, not to feed their EGO. They got paid for their work. Nothing to brag about. Just doing their job.

After failing repeatedly, I feel like a loser. I don’t make nearly enough money to support my family. I hoped my art, or my beloved writing might help us get that big break out the financial failures. That’s probably not happening. So, yes, by modern standards I’m a loser. No real career, no prominent salary, four kids…

But, I’m God’s loser. What should I do? Quit dreaming, ignore my inspiration, ignore the ideas I have faith in? What should I do? Divorce my husband? Lay in bed and wait for death?

No. I am God’s loser. I’ll tell you what I’ll do.

Be grateful. First of all, be grateful for what God has given me. There is so so much He has given me. He gives enough to sustain me and my family. It ain’t much, but it is just enough.

Be grateful for the chance to write, and draw, and paint. These are not the opportunities available to everybody. The most talented storytellers might be living in the slums of some Third world hellhole, illiterate, poor, not being able to write their stories down, no chance to ever publish them on the internet.

Be grateful for all the good things God has given me, and trust me, He has helped me A LOT. I cannot count the times I faced problems I had no clue how to solve, and God resolved them in the most beautifully unexpected way.

Be patient. Be hopeful. Trust God. Maybe writing or art will never make me rich or famous. Maybe it’s for my own good. Sometimes art and writing are the only things keeping me sane. Maybe it’s not about what I can gain from them but what they can help me overcome. Maybe writing is meant to heal my soul, even if it never becomes a profitable career. Because it truly does heal my soul. I think, without the chance to write, I would simply explode. I would end up in a nut house.

How many God’s prophets, saints, visionaries, were considered losers in their time? I’d say, all of them. Even GOD’S OWN SON died the most humiliating death imaginable!

Yet, He rose from the grave. He told us to follow Him. Follow his example.

I might be a loser in the eyes of the world. Or even in my own eyes. But I’m never a loser in God’s eyes. His loving care proves it to me every day. I know I’m not easy to love. God is patient with me. I will be grateful, and I will be patient, and if He leads me onward on this writing path, I will walk on. Rejected, tired, disappointed, hopeless, I will get up. Get my act together. Forgive my husband. Improve my projects. And move onward. Quitting on life is not an option.