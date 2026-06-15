Kathrine’s Substack

Kathrine’s Substack

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SA Andrews's avatar
SA Andrews
Jun 15

Writing isn't about winning or losing. I learned that years ago. Being hypercompetitive may help in sports, but not always in life.

Writing comes to us as a gift. We choose to accept it and pass it on or not.

How we feel about "our" story is irrelevant.

Our job is to write it to the best of our ability and move the fuck on.

Once we put it out there, we've accomplished the task asked of us when we accepted our role of giving what we receive.

Keep at it...

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Michael B. Morgan's avatar
Michael B. Morgan
Jun 15

"Be patient. Be hopeful. Trust God."

This piece is a real gem, thanks, Kat.

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