Kathrine’s Substack

Kathrine’s Substack

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Jeannine Lawall's avatar
Jeannine Lawall
4d

The silent treatment is a terrible torture...

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Ares Aurelian's avatar
Ares Aurelian
4d

My words came like a cool breeze, unexpectedly soothing. Hi.

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