Kathrine’s Substack

Kathrine’s Substack

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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Oct 24, 2024Edited

Yay! Gonna buy that sucker.

BTW, Just left you your first goodreads review...I think you'll like it.

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1 reply by Kathrine Elaine
Caitriana NicNeacail's avatar
Caitriana NicNeacail
Oct 24, 2024

Congratulations! I enjoyed reading the version you had on Substack before, and I hope it now finds many, many new readers! Really excited for you 🤩

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