Kathrine’s Substack

Kathrine’s Substack

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
1d

Happy birthday! You live for the right guy.🙂❤️

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1 reply by Kathrine Elaine
Chen Rafaeli's avatar
Chen Rafaeli
1d

Happy Birthday, Kathrine! And many happy returns of the day🥂

PS wow, there are reply rules? I really love yours lol

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1 reply by Kathrine Elaine
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