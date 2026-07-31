A tiny little painting I did years ago. It’s called “Little Styx” (10x10cm, mixed technique). I chose it because of the skulls, of course.

Isn’t it strange how the most sacred words and ideas have become slurs of modernity? People swear by using God’s name. People mock traditional, normal families, as if they were some kind of relics of the past. People mock love, reducing it to emotionless sex. Oh, even worse! People have diminished romance altogether, there’s nothing left but plain consent. You wanna shag? Great, I agree. A modern love story.

This is the world I wake up to on my 40th morning. My heart has been beating over 40 years now (the human heart begins to beat around week five of the tiny embryo, I think). It’s a scary thought. What if it stops? And it will stop one day. No doubt about it.

Remembering death is dangerous.

It’s the curse and the blessing of being a human. Because it makes one view their days as precious pearls, falling into the abyss one by one. Do you treat your days like pearls or like trash? Do you treasure the time given to you?

I’ve stopped living for myself long ago. Somewhere around teen years, I think. The heaviness of a child unloved by her mother was too much to bear. I could not take it any longer. I heard voices screaming in my head. I needed help. Then, I died.

I was lucky. I died for myself, and began to live for Jesus. And, yes, on the surface I still exist. I eat. I drink. I buy things for me. I work. I write. I even curse! But on a deeper level, I cannot bear my own existence. I can’t stand this anxious state of the ever-searching human mind, the constant conflicting with the restless human heart, the soul that longs for something unnamed, the body that collapses slowly, year after year. Oh, the body… I’m scared of my own body. This forty-year-old machine plays the most ingenious tricks on me.

We cannot trick time. Our bodies can testify - time can’t be stopped. No operations or manipulations, no diets or sports can stop our bodies from bending the knee to the cruelty of time. Beauty withers, youth turns to dust, heartbeat stops…

What will remain?

The words we’ve written. The lines we drew. The songs we sang. The knowledge we shared.

The beauty we depicted will remain when we’re gone.

I am scared. Time frightens me. As I lay in the middle of the night shivering from anxiety, I whisper, I’m scared, Jesus.

Can a true Christian be afraid? Yes, because the fear only haunts the surface of us. In the deep, there He stands. Arms open. Smiling.

It will be alright, He says. He doesn’t need to say more. Then he listens to the prayer I chant quietly, until the rhythm soothes me back to sleep. He taught me this prayer. He never asked me to live for Him. But it’s the only way I see myself existing. Living for Jesus.

And no, I’m not perfect. Far from it. I’m not even good. But I’m still alive. Maybe I had to become a Christian just to not end my life. To live on. Live for Jesus.

Yes, July 31st is my Birthday. I’m turning 40 this year. Not a grey hair in sight (and even if there was any, I took care of it, ha ha), health - unstable but we push on, we’re working on it. Me and my body.

If you feel like giving me a gift - read a story I’ve written. Pray for me. Buy my book. Although I should be giving you gifts instead. Your attention, patience and kindness is the best gift I could ever wish for. I don’t deserve it, but I am grateful nevertheless.

Love,

Kathrine