Live with Kathrine Elaine

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript81Live with Kathrine ElaineA recording from Kathrine Elaine's live videoKathrine ElaineJun 27, 202681ShareTranscriptThank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Kathrine Elaine in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksKathrine’s Substack reply rulesKathrine’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsKathrine ElaineRecent PostsLive with Kathrine ElaineFeb 15 • Kathrine Elaine, The Brothers Krynn, and D.S. Brandt, Author GoblinPretty ugly, raw and unfilteredFeb 8 • Kathrine ElaineLive with Kathrine ElaineOct 18, 2025 • Kathrine ElaineLive with Kathrine ElaineJul 5, 2025 • Kathrine ElaineLive with Kathrine ElaineJun 2, 2025 • Kathrine ElaineAbout the livestream…Feb 1, 2025 • Kathrine Elaine