Kathrine’s Substack

Kathrine’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Live with Kathrine Elaine

A recording from Kathrine Elaine's live video
Kathrine Elaine's avatar
Kathrine Elaine
Jun 27, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Kathrine Elaine in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kathrine Elaine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture