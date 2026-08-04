“Fuck off, just fucking leave me alone!” He stomps onward as usual, cigarette in mouth, on and on, a lonesome demon, smoke coming out his head. It wasn’t the cigarette in his mouth , it was his head split open, fuming, thoughts driving him crazy, coming from the crack in his skull. I run after him.

My small feet retracing his giant, wet footsteps in the sand. My feet sinking in the mud, I struggle onward, he walks on, too fast to let his feet sink- a black-leather-jacket demon in the summer heat, bare feet, running away from me. Or himself. Or the world that doesn’t want him.

I run, I scream STOP, THEO, WAIT! He never stops, running across the continent until the ocean got in his way. Nothing could’ve stopped him but the ocean. Because I know his heart bears a whole ocean-load of grief. I know his mind is on fire, smoke coming out the crack in his skull, and it would take an ocean to drown those flames burning him. I know his heart. I know him. I keep chasing my favorite demon wherever he goes. I’m his favorite stalker.

When he couldn’t run from the noise of the world, he turned his back on it. I won’t let him turn his back on me. I’m not from this world. Just like my demon.

I pick up the pace. He never waits. I catch up, wrap my arms around my barefoot black-leather-jacket demon. He turns around.

Leather, smoke, sweat, beer, stubble hit my face.

“Fucking leave, Jen!” His lips growl touching my face. I can’t speak. I smile like a fool. I love him.

I have no words to keep him from running, but I have two hands to grab onto his jacket, I have two feet stumbling backward into the ocean. I have just enough strength left to pull him into the waves along with me. I have lips to kiss away his pain. I have a body to embrace his unrest.

Salty water dripping from his coal hair, the whole ocean crying in his eyes. The ocean soothing his wounded mind, his thoughts calming with the waves. We swing back and forth - the ocean makes us dance. A slow dance I never want to end. I caress his stubble-covered cheeks, I kiss his eyes, salty and sharp; Theo isn’t easy to love.

“Why wouldn’t you fucking leave me, Jen?” He asks, letting me and the ocean hold his weight. The ocean and me. The only ones who understand the weight of his soul.

“We’re friends.”

“We fuck.”

“So?”

He stands mouth ajar, the ocean gently takes the wet cigarette out his mouth. The ocean slaps my face, the ocean grows impatient waiting for us to find the right words. I try to speak but the ocean stuffs my mouth and lungs full of saltwater. I cough like a mad woman, Theo chokes on saltwater, coughs and cusses, grabs me tighter to shield me from the next wave. Pulls me to the shore; he would not share me with anybody, not even the ocean itself.

The ocean pushes us out onto the shore and lays us down in each other’s arms.

“Thanks, Jen.”

“For what?” I play dumb.

“For not giving up on a fucking asshole like me.”

“Even a fucking asshole like you needs a friend.”

My demon laughs, the sunlight in his laughter turns him into an angel for a moment. I know his heart.

We lay for what feels like a sunlit eternity. Wet clothes and ocean waves wrapping us into a cocoon of sunlight, laughter and the purest love only dirty souls can feel. Darkness had cut us deep, we know the taste of dirt, we know the gutters, we know love like no other. The kind that follows into the gutters. The kind that follows across continents, the kind that even an ocean couldn’t stop.

I don’t remember how we got out of our sunlit cocoon, until we emerged as two new creatures made of sunshine and laughter. Leather jacket flung over his shoulder, a piece of old skin he shed to become something else. Stained white T-shirt sticking onto his muscles.

“Sorry I ruined your jacket, “ I say smiling at him. Sunlight hits my face, he kisses my eyes to shield them from the sharp rays of the midday sun.

“It’s okay. I fucking hated the old thing anyway. Might be the right time for a new one.”

He stops for a moment, gives me a long stare. Sighs with the waves.

“Sorry I fucked up your life. Fucking ruined it.”

I smile. Grab him tight.

“It’s okay. Might be the right time to start a new one,” I kiss his lips, “with you.”

“You won’t ever leave me alone, will you, Jen?”

“Nope.”

He laughs along with the sun, we walk on holding each other tight. We will run from the noise of the world together.

Thank you for reading!

I listened to this while I wrote.