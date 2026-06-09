Kathrine’s Substack

Kathrine’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sevenandseven_07's avatar
Sevenandseven_07
Jun 16

I liked how the silence changes roles here: at first it feels like atmosphere in the monastery, but by the end it has become almost a moral force, stripping away all the noise Ashley and the narrator live inside. The line about a soundless scream worked especially well for me because it makes the horror feel internal before it becomes supernatural.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kathrine Elaine
Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Jun 11

Yeah, that's the modern horror - a place without sounds.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kathrine Elaine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture