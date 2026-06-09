They lied. There was nothing frightening about the place. No shrieks of monks burned alive, trapped inside this old monastery when the fire broke out in the middle of the night. No ghastly figures made of charred flesh appearing on the floor. No spirits floating among the ruins.

There was nothing but dark empty hallways, the imitation of gothic architecture with its vaulted ceilings like the inside of a giant skeleton. I walked with the flashlight shaking in my hands, expecting a monster to jump at me from the next corner. I walked for what seemed like hours, but there was nothing.

Nothing but darkness and silence. I did my research. I knew these monks had given the vow of silence. I wondered if they ever dared to scream when the fire caught them in their sleep. Did they keep their promise and never make a sound? Did they let the fire burn their skin and flesh and bone, and steal their silence? Maybe they saw there was no escaping death? Maybe silence was the only thing that death couldn’t take from them? Maybe silence belonged to them? Or did they belong to silence?

I heard this place was haunted by the spirits of burning monks. Ashley, I mean, my mom, said Catholic monks were nothing but paedophiles, and she would’ve loved to see their burning ghosts. She said, if there was a God, he was punishing the filthy monks with such a horrific death. The vow of silence, my ass! She said and laughed out loud.

Ashley gave me all the freedom I wanted, as long as I supported her cause. I mean our cause. I can’t count how many times I skipped school to go protesting with her. Hey, for a sixteen-year-old any excuse is good enough to skip school. It’s full of capitalist-patriarchal-crap anyway, all their lessons and stuff.

The main lesson in life is to discover who you really are and accept your true identity. That’s what Ashley says. It kinda makes sense, I guess. She lets me do anything I want - get a septum ring, and dye my hair teal, paint my nails, go wherever I want. Like to this old, haunted monastery on the outskirts of our city.

I went alone because I’m not afraid. I can out-yell anybody in a protest. I can spit a cop in the eye. Police brutality doesn’t scare me.

I like weird places. I like the dark. I was ready for anything.

Anything but the silence.

Ashley is loud, I’m loud, our music is loud, our everyday lives are loud. No room for silence in our days and nights, because even at night Ashley has some ambient shit blasting from her room. The police sirens never sleep.

Ashley is always loud, always on her phone, or sharing her opinions with me. She always half-yells. She fills every minute with noise. I wonder if she’s afraid of silence.

I used to be like her. Now I’m not.

Now I know there’s nothing frightening about this place. At first, I was freaked out by the silence. As if the world had gone on mute mode. My steps grew quieter as I walked deeper into the labyrinthian hallways of the monastery. Soon enough I couldn’t hear my own breath anymore. How was it that no sounds of the world outside broke into this place?

It’s like the world outside didn’t matter here. There was only silence. It broke into my every thought, it sliced through every cell in my body, it showed me exactly who I was. The emptiness hidden by the facade of noise, the hollow righteousness which never left me satisfied. The silence schooled me, until I couldn’t bear what I saw. My mouth let out a soundless scream. I felt like burning from the inside out, like my lungs were clogged with thick black smoke, and I wanted to scream it out of me, to vomit the dark emptiness filling my gut.

When the silence had showed me who I was, I didn’t want to be myself anymore. I sat on the cold floor, pressed my back against the wall, and gave into the silence. I let it take me, until there was nothing left. Not a thought, or a sound, not a single heartbeat.

I will never leave because I became the silence. A vow, liberating one from the burden of empty words.

When the next one enters this old monastery, I won’t jump on him. I don’t need to. Silence drives them mad because they fill every second of their vacuous lives with noise. Nobody will hear their silent screams until they let the silence take them willingly.

Thank you for reading!