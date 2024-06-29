Kathrine’s Substack

Kathrine’s Substack

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Jeannine Lawall's avatar
Jeannine Lawall
Jun 29, 2024Edited

Commenting on other people's posts helps, too. That's how I found you! Substack is a lot like the real world, there are many people we've never met and many stories we've never read, simply because this place is so big it's impossible to know what's out there. You were about to shut down The Circus out of frustration, and just happened to mention it in a comment on another Substacker's essay... I'd never heard of you before, but I thought it would be sad for you to kill off a baby story like that, so I took a peek at your Circus series and got hooked!

I know there is so much more out there, but I can't dig around Substack all day. All the work on here is like a big jumble of books at a book sale, all piled up in a random mess - everything that I read, I've found randomly. A Substack librarian would be useful! But pretty much everything I read here, I've found by happy accident. Substack is a community, a digital world. It's easy to get lost in here, but there are all kinds of wonderful rewards for the adventurous reader...

I love your work, Kathrine!

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10 replies by Kathrine Elaine and others
Travis Shearin's avatar
Travis Shearin
Jun 29, 2024

This was great! I’ve had a similar experience and would tell people the same thing. Well, the theme groups is new. Thanks for that. One thing that made me laugh though, 300% of one is three. 😉

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