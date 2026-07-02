I love Japan. Even though I think my knowledge of it is surface-level, I love what I know about the land and the culture. There’s a sense of tranquil clarity about it I find mesmerising. I fear if I would do a deep dive into the Japanese culture, I would end up heartbroken because I am financially unable to go there.

When I found that the unofficial leaders of the FantasyStack and my friends The Brothers Krynn are planning to publish their newest book, a fantasy inspired by Japanese culture, I had a good feeling about this one. Two things I hold dear - fantasy and Japanese culture?! Fuck, yeah! Yes, please! This is bound to be good.

The blurb reads:

A decaying empire. An awakening demon god. Legends forged in blood and betrayal.

This is an epic historical fantasy saga set in a richly detailed Yamatai (ancient Japan-inspired world) — think sweeping wars, visceral martial arts, supernatural horror, kingdom-building tensions, and flawed heroes navigating moral grayness.

Long ago, the legendary maiden Pimiko-den sacrificed greatly to slay the heir of the Serpent Demon Orochi and was crowned Queen of Yamataikoku. Five Centuries have passed, and now cherry blossoms fall on blood-soaked fields as her descendants, the Emperors of Yamatai have fallen into decadence, fat on silk and lies, ignorant of the threat to Yamataikoku.

But a single betrayal will unleash a terror from the depths of hell, the akuma, the ancient demons awaiting their revenge upon the land Pimiko-den ruled over

Takimoto no Yoshinobu, the Last Hero of the North, and the rising warriors, retainers, and unlikely heroes in his circle must step forward as his clan fractures and the northern passes echo with howls older than empires.

A decaying, intrigue-ridden empire battles resurgent demonic forces, barbarian hordes, and internal betrayal. Visceral warfare, Machiavellian politics, and creeping cosmic horror collide as characters fight for survival, legacy, and power in a land where glory is fleeting and every victory demands blood.

The tale follows warriors, aging lords, and unlikely leaders as they fight brutal frontier wars, uncover betrayals, and confront both external invasion and internal collapse. Blending samurai drama, LitRPG-style progression, dungeon-crawling, and grimdark consequences, Akuma no Ran explores legacy, loyalty, power, and the heavy cost of heroism in a world where glory fades and survival demands cunning as much as courage.

Sounds good and epic, huh?

But much like me unable to travel to Japan, my dear friends The Brothers Krynn need a tiny bit of financial support to make this dream of theirs come true.

Although the book is completed, they want to hire a professional to edit it. I know all too well - a good editor costs A LOT. And I mean A LOT.

You want to help an idea of a book to become reality?! You want the world to see Akuma No Ran, a Japanese culture inspired fantasy come to life before your very own eyes, perfectly edited and beautifully formatted in print?

SUPPORT THIS CROWDFUND THEY HAVE LAUNCHED!

The good Lord knows, I’m too much of a lazy coward to launch a crowdfund. Our fantasy Lords The Brothers Krynn have done it before and done it well. With their and M. B. Heywood hard work they got a bunch of us, lowly fantasy scribblers paid for our stories to be printed in the Steelhearts Anthology. Do check it out, all you lovers of fantasy!

And do support this new crowdfund. Akuma No Ran sounds too good not to see daylight! Check it out! Support the good cause, so that a beautiful book would be born with your help!

And do like and share this post or The Brothers Krynn own post about this crowdfund. A new book could be born. And you are the ones to make it happen.