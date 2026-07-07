When you sit down to write, do your thoughts sound like an instrument you love to play just to hear your soul? Do you ever get lost in between the words like it was the sweetest oblivion imaginable? Do you wade through muddy waters, or you swim in the crystal-clear skies when you write?

Do you care if they read your soul? Do you care if they give you praise or point dirty fingers at the newborn words you released from the deepest parts of yourself? Stop caring. Walk on.

Don’t look back. Don’t look down, don’t lower your head for them to see. Never look back. Look up – the skies always smile for the dreamers. Look ahead, look forward for a new chance, a new day to be a god. You dream words into reality. Where there was nothing, you made a thought become a word, become a story, become a book. You made nothing into something tangible. Think about it. You took a thought and materialized it. Writers are creators. The ones to follow God’s footsteps. The ones to wear a crown of thorns. The ones to carry a whole lifetime of stories on their shoulders. Ones to go to hell and back and write about it.

Play your words like an instrument. Make your words weave into eternity. Never succumb to nihilism, don’t let your words die. Nothing can comfort a grieving dreamer crying over the dreams he buried.

If you have a soul full of words, if you’re choking on your thoughts, if you spend your nights awake with your brain buzzing with the sound of stories untold, don’t fight it. Write it.

When you write, a silver thread ties your heart to the hearts of others. Invisible to the eyes of the world, but shining bright for the dreamers, the writers, the readers. Don’t tear the thread. Let it shine.

Have a beautiful summer, and… thank you!