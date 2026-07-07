Kathrine’s Substack

Kathrine’s Substack

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Liam (Starjammer117)'s avatar
Liam (Starjammer117)
2h

A nice encouraging piece to wake up to before going to work. Thank you!

Reminded me of how Tolkien described writing stories as 'Sub-creation'! Being made in the image of the Creator, it only makes sense that we want to create things of our own. And writers of fiction are some of the greatest examples of this!

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