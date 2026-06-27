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D.S. Brandt, Author Goblin's avatar
D.S. Brandt, Author Goblin
2d

A happy ending? No, but satisfying, and the one this story needed. With the story of Aereus and Ani now concluded, I can safely say this is among your best works.

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Jeannine Lawall's avatar
Jeannine Lawall
2d

No happy ending? There is plenty of sorrow, but Aereus, son of Aereus lives on to bring peace to the land when he grows up... a very satisfying ending!

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