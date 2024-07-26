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Robin George's avatar
Robin George
Jul 26, 2024

I appreciate the fortitude to stay true to your beliefs of what art and writing is to you. None of what i say is to dissuade you, because who am I to say what writing should be.

I personally think the reasons a person finds themselves a writer are ultimately varied. For some its a passion of love or art, and others its a necessary medium of expression.

Writing is a process, that comes naturally and easy to some, and to others is a skill that needs to be honed and developed. And if, like me, you see the distance between what you want your writing to -be- vs what it -is- then the pain of perfectionism can be a very real participant in the process.

Thats usually less than fun.

So why do it at all? Why not give up in the face of discomfort?

Well because to -not- write would be yet even more painful because of a dream un-fought for.

We all approach the pen from a different path.

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Tracy
Jul 26, 2024

It makes me think of the difference in people who are driven to do something and those who happily embrace doing something- either one can produce an amazing product. But if the question really is about finding joy in what you’re doing, not everyone is wired that way “joyful”, but they do derive their own brand of satisfaction from their pursuit- it’s all good. Feelings can’t be fabricated- they either are or aren’t. Why would people get mad over this…not a clue. 🤷‍♀️

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