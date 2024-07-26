*image taken from Canva

If you love storytelling, but you dislike writing maybe you should consider finding another medium to tell your stories? I had always frowned upon memes about writers who are terrified of actually having to write. That’s not funny. That’s tragic.

(Another non-fiction rant. Ignore if not interested!)

This rant was sparked by a strange revelation I had after posting my (stupid) opinion on Notes about how I don’t understand writers who complain about the difficult process of writing. I stated that a writer should like writing itself. It turns out there are writers who don’t like to write…

The comments I got to my statement surprised me in the most uncomfortable way. There was more than one writer who disagreed with me, saying the writing process doesn’t have to bring them much joy, in fact they don’t like it, but they like the result. They compared writing to “pulling teeth”, referred to it as not much fun, it doesn’t come easy, writing hurts, etc.

When I asked - why put yourself through all that pain, their answer was - the result gave them satisfaction and joy. In a way I do understand. I too have felt the story burning me from inside, aching to be let out somehow, some way. Actually, that’s the reason I started writing. I used writing to let the story out and luckily writing as a medium (?) worked for me - the process brought me satisfaction. Despite me not being a native English speaker/writer. Despite the constant switching to translating app to check if I got that word right, despite my poor vocabulary, despite that I’M WRITING IN A FRIGGIN’ FOREIGN LANGUAGE AND I MIGHT BE MAKING A COMPLETE FOOL OF MYSELF, despite it all I love writing as a process. I love playing with words and phrases, I love spinning and warping them, I love it all. Would I still be writing if I hated the writing process? No. No, I wouldn’t. I would find another way to convey my stories. I already had a way - art/painting/drawing, but it never gave me the wholesome satisfaction that writing gives me. Both the process and the result. That’s why it’s hard for me to understand how can the process of materializing your imagination into words not give you joy? Furthermore, is the suffering worth the outcome? Won’t the result reflect the process?

On the other hand, I must commend the sheer determination to tell one’s stories even though one dislikes writing itself as a process. The problem might appear on the other end - I believe, in a way the process of creating art is inevitably reflected within the result. Does the “pulling through” or “suffering through” the process of writing show in the finished story? That’s for the readers to decide. I have read stories that felt like the writer is trying hard, but the words just don’t flow. Everything should be okay, the vocabulary is rich, the imagery wonderful, but something doesn’t work. Maybe those are the stories that the writer “suffered through”?

I believe creating art should be an enjoyable process, especially if the process takes up as much time as writing does. Especially if the writer isn’t earning his living with it. Technical commissioned articles - yes, that might not be as interesting to write, but if writing is done in the writer’s spare time as a hobby (I hate the word), why suffer stubbornly?

I come from a strange place, so to speak. Unlike most of the writers on Substack, I haven’t been actively writing since childhood. I never dreamed of becoming a fiction writer. I haven’t learned the craft. As I said, I’m not even writing in my native language. Writing should be an excruciating activity for me. But it’s not. The pure process of putting my stories into words feels good. It’s not even about the funsies, as one of my opponents mentioned. I take writing seriously, yet I allow myself all the freedom my conscience is comfortable with. Writing is liberating, it’s enriching. It feeds my soul. I’m not saying all this to make somebody feel bad, or to brag how easy I have it. I have had a writer’s block, boy that bitch felt bad! I write in short periods of time, sometimes even as little as 5 min. When I feel the words don’t flow easily, I switch to doing something else. I might write 3k a day, I might write a single sentence a day. And that’s okay. I don’t force myself to write, I don’t “push through” just to end the story. I find ways to make the “filler scenes/chapters” fun to write. I don’t let the blank screen intimidate me, because I allow myself the freedom to go nuts! I confess - I hate editing, and I know I suck at it. I hate promoting my stories, I hate querying to trad agents, and the idea of self-publishing is scaring the crap out of me. But the writing itself… I love it. And I think, writers should love creating their art, they should love writing, otherwise what are they doing with the time given to them?

I don’t want to be gatekeeping (is that what it’s called?!) or putting somebody down. I’m just that little village idiot scratching his head and wondering - is it really the right way to use someone’s precious time doing something they don’t really like? I realize some questions are hard to face. Especially when one has been living with an idea their whole life (I’m referring to me as well - I lived all my life determined to become a painter, but now I have to face the terrifying question - is it really worth my time, if there might be something more satisfying to do with my time? And that’s a scary question when you’re slowly rolling into your forties…). So, I open the floor to you. Feel free to smash my opinion to bits in the comment section, I can’t promise I’ll reply, but I might. What do you think? Should a writer love writing?

P.s. In this rant I referred to the emotional aspects of writing. I absolutely admire disabled writers, who might have a hard time to physically write, but still do it because the emotional satisfaction from the process surpasses the physical hardships.