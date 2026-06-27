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Live with Kathrine Elaine
A recording from Kathrine Elaine's live video
Jun 27
•
Kathrine Elaine
8
1
18:54
Everlasting (11)
A fantasy novelette. The final chapter. This one might contain more mistakes and typos than usual. I have no strength to go through it again.
Jun 27
•
Kathrine Elaine
12
7
4
Heatwave
A surprize flash fiction.
Jun 25
•
Kathrine Elaine
15
7
13
Everlasting (10)
A fantasy novelette. The penultimate chapter.
Jun 20
•
Kathrine Elaine
12
3
4
God's loser
Rejection, after rejection, after rejection, after rejection
Jun 15
•
Kathrine Elaine
24
14
6
Everlasting (9)
A fantasy story.
Jun 13
•
Kathrine Elaine
14
8
4
Silentium
Horror flash fiction. Literary horror? Is that a thing?
Jun 9
•
Kathrine Elaine
19
5
16
Everlasting (8)
A fantasy story.
Jun 6
•
Kathrine Elaine
12
7
4
A little broken
I'm good at pretending. Call it a pity party, call it what you want.
Jun 2
•
Kathrine Elaine
16
2
May 2026
Everlasting (7)
A fantasy story.
May 30
•
Kathrine Elaine
24
4
3
Stop raping my culture!
That’s it! I’ve had enough of this shite! Leave Western culture alone! Fuck off!
May 28
•
Kathrine Elaine
26
12
Is there any fiction on Substack?
I like asking stupid questions. No, this time I'm not even drunk!
May 25
•
Kathrine Elaine
49
33
24
© 2026 Kathrine Elaine
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