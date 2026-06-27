Kathrine’s Substack

Kathrine’s Substack

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Live with Kathrine Elaine
A recording from Kathrine Elaine's live video
  Kathrine Elaine
18:54
Everlasting (11)
A fantasy novelette. The final chapter. This one might contain more mistakes and typos than usual. I have no strength to go through it again.
  Kathrine Elaine
Heatwave
A surprize flash fiction.
  Kathrine Elaine
Everlasting (10)
A fantasy novelette. The penultimate chapter.
  Kathrine Elaine
God's loser
Rejection, after rejection, after rejection, after rejection
  Kathrine Elaine
Everlasting (9)
A fantasy story.
  Kathrine Elaine
Silentium
Horror flash fiction. Literary horror? Is that a thing?
  Kathrine Elaine
Everlasting (8)
A fantasy story.
  Kathrine Elaine
A little broken
I'm good at pretending. Call it a pity party, call it what you want.
  Kathrine Elaine

May 2026

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